Factional feud deepens, BJP central leadership summons Kerala party chief K Surendran

The development comes after a group of dissident leaders, led by state vice-president Sobha Surendran, sent a mass petition to the central leadership

BJP president K Surendran

Kerala BJP president K Surendran. (File photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the deepening factional feud in the BJP Kerala unit, the party’s central leadership has summoned state chief K Surendran to New Delhi. Surendran reached the national capital on Monday morning and was set to hold discussions with BJP national president J P Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, sources said.

The development comes after a group of dissident leaders, led by state vice-president Sobha Surendran, sent a mass petition to the central leadership. The dissidents had demanded an end to the neglect shown towards leaders and workers who are not identified with the V Muraleedharan camp.In the petition sent to Nadda and Amit Shah last week, the dissident leaders had stated that the target set by the party for the upcoming local body polls would not be achieved if a section of senior leaders is kept out.

After bringing together disgruntled state-level leaders, the camp led by Sobha had started mobilising leaders at the district level as well, creating further headache to the official faction. The party’s state core committee meeting has not been convened ever since the crisis blew out in the open.Efforts by the RSS as well as Union minister Muraleedharan to end the feud did not succeed. The dissidents stuck to their stance that they would not relent until the party machinery was reorganised. 

