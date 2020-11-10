STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Implead Unitac Builders in LIFE Mission case: HC

Published: 10th November 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday directed petitioner Anil Akkara, MLA, who had approached the court seeking a directive to the state government to complete the construction of LIFE Mission housing project in Wadakkanchery (Thrissur), to implead Unitac Builders, the contracting company, in the case. The firm had stopped the construction work after the CBI started a probe into alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act violation in accepting foreign aid as part of the project.

Anil submitted that 140 homeless families, who ought to be the beneficiaries of the project, would be affected if the completion of the project is delayed. The government is duty-bound to complete the project in a timely manner irrespective of the ongoing CBI probe. In his petition, he had said the project intended to provide shelter for homeless families. No investigating agency or any court has interfered with the ongoing construction of the housing project in Wadakanchery.

Majority of the financial assistance from a foreign source to implement the project has already been received. The construction has reached a skeletal stage at present. The state government had also sanctioned money for the construction and even if foreign aid is uncertain now, the project can be completed utilising the amount sanctioned earlier by the government.

