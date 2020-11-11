Covid-19: Thrissur city records highest number of prohibitory order violations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police on Tuesday arrested 11 persons and registered 15 cases in connection with violations of prohibitory orders in the state. Of these, six people were arrested from Thrissur city and five from Palakkad. The highest number of cases were registered at Thrissur city (four) followed by two each from Ernakulam Rural and Wayanad and one each from Thiruvananthapuram city, Alappuzha, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram. Meanwhile, 487 persons were arrested in connection with Covid-19 protocol violations in the state on Tuesday. A total of 1,297 cases were registered and 63 vehicles were seized.