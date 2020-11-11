STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dubai airport employees suspected gold in cargo

The revelations were made by K T Rameez. His statement substantiates how they planned the use of diplomatic channel

Published: 11th November 2020 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the racket that smuggled gold using the diplomatic baggage was successful in their 20 attempts, airport authorities in Dubai were suspicious about the frequent movement of diplomatic cargo to Thiruvananthapuram. This was revealed by mastermind KT Rameez to the customs after his arrest. 

Rameez’s statement included in the report filed to invoke COFEPOSA (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act) substantiates how they planned the use of the diplomatic channel for gold smuggling and executed it. According to Rameez, the first consignment came in October 2019 after two pieces of test baggage were sent in July 2019. It was co-accused Sandeep Nair who told him about the safe route to smuggle gold via Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The authorisation letter signed by the UAE consul-general for sending diplomatic baggage was addressed to a Kolkata native, Muhammad, who was not aware that there was gold inside the cargo. Initially, 5kg of gold each was sent on five occasions after which gold bars were concealed inside water purifiers and sent as diplomatic cargo. 

“On the fifth occasion, since the cargo section officials in Dubai grew suspicious, the consignment was returned. Thereafter, the consignment was not sent in the name of Muhammad and the authorisation for sending cargo was given to an Arab man named Dawood,” the report stated. 

According to customs officials, Dawood was aware that the accused persons were smuggling gold in the consignment sent in his name and he used to hand over the consignment at the Dubai airport’s cargo section. “The first four consignments were sent by Muhammad. Later, Dawood sent consignments 14 times. However, Dawood was replaced by a person named Hashim, who is also a UAE citizen, subsequently to sent the consignments. The last two consignments were sent by Keralite Faisal Fareed of which one, which contained 30kg of gold, was seized by the customs,” a customs source said. 

Similarly, they were sending gold bars concealed inside water purifiers and microwave ovens initially. “It was from February that they started moulding the gold and concealing it inside door panels and metal pipes which were sent via the diplomatic baggage. For this purpose, Rameez had travelled to Dubai in February and stayed there for two weeks,” the source said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold smuggling Dubai KT Rameez
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp