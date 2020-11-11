STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EC may ask for top cop Loknath Behera’s replacement ahead of elections

The state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena has already started an informal discussion with top officers regarding the ECI guidelines.

Published: 11th November 2020 05:24 AM

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Election Commission of India soon to start a discussion on officers who have completed three-year tenure at a post ahead of the state assembly elections, the completion of the Bihar polls could decide the fate of Loknath Behera as the state police chief. Behera has completed his tenure prescribed by the ECI in June and there could be pressure on the government to replace him even though he has seven more months to retire from service.

The state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena has already started an informal discussion with top officers regarding the ECI guidelines. “We will take a view on officers when the Election Commission gets time after the Bihar elections,” Meena told TNIE.

Though the government is learnt to have expressed its interest in keeping Behera as the state police chief till he retires, it may have to consider others if the ECI takes a different view. “The Election Commission considers the views of the government.

But if there are complaints about a particular officer, the ECI takes a final view,” said Meena. “The standard practice is to keep officers who have completed three years away from the particular post during the election.” The government would also have to initiate the process of finding a replacement for Behera if the ECI insists on his replacement. 

