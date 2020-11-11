Financial transactions: ED questions KM Shaji

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Enforcement Directorate officials of Kozhikode unit questioned KM Shaji, MLA, in connection with the Azhikode Plus II bribery case, on Tuesday. ED is investigating the financial transactions of Shaji in the last 10 years, including the construction of his house in Maloorkunnu, Vellimadukunnu.

Shaji was called to the ED office in Kozhikode for questioning. The questioning which started in the morning continued till late in the night. The interrogation is based on information gathered from over 20 people, including Muslim League leaders. Recently, ED officials had taken statements of K M Shaji’s wife Asha and Muslim League leader and former PSC member T T Ismail.

They asked questions related to the financial deals involved in the sale of the property in Maloorkunnu. Meanwhile, a vigilance inquiry was ordered against K M Shaji for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. The order was issued by Kozhikode Vigilance Judge K V Jayakumar.