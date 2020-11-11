Govt to wind up CFLTCs, vacate educational institutions

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With more Covid-19 patients in Kerala opting for home isolation and the demand for firstl ine t reatment cent res (CFLTCs) coming down gradually, the state government plans to shut down 158 such centres. Around 55,000 Covid patients are currently under home isolation while 15,018 of the total 24,935 beds at the FLTCs are lying vacant. Sources said the authorities will wind up the CFLTCs in education institutions and hostels first, thereby giving them enough time to be ready for resuming classes.

The health authorities have recommended the ‘Malappuram model’ Covid management in all districts. Malappuram, which does not have CFLTCs anymore, is relying on Covid second-line treatment centres (CSLTCs) and domiciliary care centres (DCCs). Kerala Government Medical Officers Association president Dr Joseph Chacko said the CFLTCs are unnecessary, and patients having comorbidities and severe symptoms need the care.

“We’ve to utilise our resources and infrastructure wisely. Human resources have to be managed judiciously at this point of time. Home isolation is something we’ve implemented successfully and right now our focus should be on elderly patients. For that, we need more second-line treatment centres,” said Dr Chacko. He said non-Covid patients too need care.

According to officials, 150-160 Covid care centres are currently functioning in educational institutions. “The government may reopen schools in the near future and it’s high time we stopped using such infrastructure for Covid management. To begin with, we’ll wind up Covid care centres functioning in PG hostels,” an official said.