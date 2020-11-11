STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Govt to wind up CFLTCs, vacate educational institutions

The health authorities have recommended the ‘Malappuram model’ Covid management in all districts.

Published: 11th November 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With  more Covid-19 patients in Kerala opting for home isolation and the demand for firstl ine t reatment cent res (CFLTCs) coming down gradually, the state government plans to shut down 158 such centres. Around 55,000 Covid patients are currently under home isolation while 15,018 of the total 24,935 beds at the FLTCs are lying vacant. Sources said the authorities will wind up the CFLTCs in education institutions and hostels first, thereby giving them enough time to be ready for resuming classes.

The health authorities have recommended the ‘Malappuram model’ Covid management in all districts. Malappuram, which does not have CFLTCs anymore, is relying on Covid second-line treatment centres (CSLTCs) and domiciliary care centres (DCCs). Kerala Government Medical Officers Association president Dr Joseph Chacko said the CFLTCs are unnecessary, and patients having comorbidities and severe symptoms need the care.

“We’ve to utilise our resources and infrastructure wisely. Human resources have to be managed judiciously at this point of time. Home isolation is something we’ve implemented successfully and right now our focus should be on elderly patients. For that, we need more second-line treatment centres,” said Dr Chacko. He said non-Covid patients too need care.

According to officials, 150-160 Covid care centres are currently functioning in educational institutions. “The government may reopen schools in the near future and it’s high time we stopped using such infrastructure for Covid management. To begin with, we’ll wind up Covid care centres functioning in PG hostels,” an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp