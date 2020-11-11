STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LDF to go full throttle on social media, team at AKG Centre to counter charges

 This time around, the Left campaign for local body elections would be mostly through social media.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This time around, the Left campaign for local body elections would be mostly through social media. As part of countering social media campaigns targeting the CPM and state government, the LDF is all set to focus on a sustained campaign ahead of the poll. A dedicated social media team with representatives from all Left allies will soon be set up at the AKG Centre in view of the two upcoming elections. 

“The Left has been unfairly targeted by the media in view of ongoing investigations by various central agencies. Taking this into account, the LDF has decided to launch its own social media team for the counter campaign. In view of the prevalent Covid protocol, only a few people would attend physical meetings and campaign conventions. The social media campaign would help us reach out to more people,” said a senior Left leader. 

Kerala Congress leader Jose K Mani arriving at the AKG
Centre for the LDF meeting on Tuesday. It’s the first LDF
meet after KC(M) Jose faction was inducted into the front.
Party general secretary Stephen George also accompanied
Jose

A common centre for social media operations would be set up at the AKG Centre. The team would engage in campaigns focusing on the state government’s development initiatives on various social media platforms, in addition to discussing the current political scenario at the state and national levels. “We will also tell the team to ensure that allegations and comments by the Opposition should not be retorted to in a similar vein,” he said. The attempt is to take the government’s achievements to the people,” he added.

Seat-sharing disputes
The LDF state committee looked into a few disputes over seat sharing in certain districts like Kozhikode. The state units of LJD and JD(S) are not happy with the seats earmarked for them and have raised their objections. The two Janata Dal parties have demanded the leading partner, CPM, to address the issues raised by them. 

The district committees are currently holding seat-sharing talks. The state leadership has directed the district committees to settle the issues amicably. Only if they fail to do so will it be discussed at the state level. However, in central Kerala districts like Kottayam and Idukki, where Kerala Congress (M) Jose K Mani faction has substantial votes, the front has arrived at a consensus on more than 50 per cent of seats without much of a dispute. 

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the LDF Thiruvananthapuram district committee has decided to give the Jose faction two seats -- Kalady and Nalanchira -- in the City Corporation. The party candidate in Kalady will be replaced by a KC(M) candidate.

State-wide protest on November 16
The LDF also decided to organise a state-wide protest at polling booth levels on November 16 to expose the politically biased investigations by central agencies. State-level Left leaders and ministers will attend the protest meets that would be held at 5pm adhering to Covid protocol. “The central agencies have started investigating the state government’s development initiatives with a clear aim to hinder these projects. That’s why the LDF has decided to expose such politically motivated moves, organised on the lines of a people’s resistance movement,” said a source.

LSG elections: Final voters’ list today
Thrissur: The final voters’ list for the local body polls will be published on November 11, State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran has said.

Poll notification to be out tomorrow
T”Puram: The notification for the local body elections scheduled to be held in December will be issued on Thursday, following which candidates can file their papers. Though the Model Code of Conduct(MCC) has kicked in, a few activities have been allowed. These include extension of service of personnel not deployed on polling duty, advertisements related to pulse polio campaign etc. 

Jose gets to feel being Left at first meet
T’Puram: At his first LDF meet after being inducted into the front, Jose K Mani was welcomed by leaders of all allies. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who presided the meeting mentioned that the Left meeting would have a new face this time. LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan also mentioned about Jose attending the meeting for the first time. Some leaders shook hands with Jose while someone mentioned in jest that shaking hands would be a violation of Covid protocol. To this, another senior leader remarked that sanitising hands would resolve the issue. At the meeting, Jose came up with suggestions to strengthen the front in the coming elections. 

