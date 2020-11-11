Migrant worker from Tamil Nadu killed by colleagues in Kerala's Perumbavoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 35-year-old migrant worker was allegedly beaten to death by two of his colleagues during a drunken brawl at Perumbavoor. The deceased has been identified as Thiruvizhamani, a native of Thanjavur, Tamilnadu. Two of his colleagues, Bharath and Raja, both hailing from Kumbakonam, Tamilnadu, were picked up by Perumbavoor police on Wednesday.

The murder came to light on Wednesday morning after the two persons were taken into custody. The body of Thiruvizhamani was found lying in a pool of blood in the room of the rented house near Mount Sinai Hospital, Perumbavoor.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Tuesday when Bharath and Raja entered into a verbal duel with Thiruvizhamani while the trio was involved in consuming alcohol at the rented house. Later, the duo smashed Thiruvizhamani with an axe.

The police recovered the weapon from the house. "A detailed investigation of the two persons in custody is underway and after the questioning, the arrest will be recorded," said an officer with Perumbavoor police.