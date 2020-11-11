STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Minister Sunil Kumar intervenes to end stir by farmers in Anthikad

The issue is not related to the department or agriculture but it is about the power struggle between two sections of farmers.

Published: 11th November 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THRISSUR: The issues raised by a section of paddy farmers including film director Sathyan Anthikad who boycotted farming activities and decided to leave cultivable land fallow at Anthikad in Thrissur, the constituency of Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, is likely to be resolved with the intervention of the minister. Sunil Kumar told Express, “I have directed the principal agriculture officer in Thrissur to take the initiative to form a temporary committee comprising striking farmers under the direct supervision of the department officials to undertake farming activities in the current season.

The issue is not related to the department or agriculture but it is about the power struggle between two sections of farmers. The state government will not allow the cultivable land to be left fallow in any circumstances,” he said. A section of farmers in Kanjamkolu in Anthikad are demanding a separate committee of the farmers in the region stating that the present samiti has failed to protect their interests.

Further, the present Anthikad Padasekhara Samiti, which controls large swathes of fields, is a temporary one after the previous permanent committee was disbanded. Despite a court order to hold fresh elections, the authorities have been delaying the process citing flimsy reasons, which provoked the farmers to boycott farming activities though they had prepared the fields for farming. 

Rajesh C V, organiser of the striking paddy farmers, said, “We are happy to know that the agriculture department is finally taking the initiative to form a temporary samiti exclusively for the striking farmers in the Kanjamkolu. Along with this, the department should hold fresh elections to the Anthikad Padasekhara Samiti, which is one of the long-pending demands of the farmers here, as soon as the Covid restrictions are eased. Due to the vested interests of a section, we had suffered heavy losses last time.

Further, we have been demanding two cycles of cultivation in one season, which is not accepted because of the business interests of some members, who want to carry out duck rearing and aquafarming,” he said. “We are yet to get an official communication. Once a formal communication is received from the department accepting our major demands, we will call off the strike and resume farming,” he said. 

Earlier, Sathyan Anthikad, who owns around 2.5 acres of paddy field in the area, along with around 195 farmers warned of an indefinite strike until their demands are met.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sathyan Anthikad Anthikad farmers
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp