Pinarayi Vijayan’s personal staffer’s life in danger: K Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s additional private secretary C M Raveendran’s life is in danger in the wake of the official being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the gold smuggling case, BJP state president K Surendran has said.Surendran told reporters in New Delhi that adequate security should be provided to Raveendran who is privy to secrets that can put the CM and the CPM in a tight spot. Casting doubts over Raveendran’s Covid test result, Surendran urged the media and the public to be vigilant about his health condition. The CM and CPM can go to any extent, he warned.

Surendran said Raveendran and Pinarayi’s political secretary Puthalath Dineshan were the two staff in the CMO who are aware of deals worth thousands of crores carried out through the CMO. The CPM too is in a bad shape after Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son was arrested in money laundering - narcotics case.

With a UDF MLA landing in jail and corrupt acts of many UDF leaders coming out in the open, UDF and the LDF have become birds of the same feather.The BJP leader accused the government of scuttling forensic report on the Secretariat fire incident to cover up its involvement in the gold smuggling case.