Put house in order, take seniors into confidence, BJP president tells Surendran

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP national leadership is understood to have criticised state president K Surendran for not taking all sections within the party into confidence and functioning as a cohesive unit when two crucial elections are in sight. Sources privy to the meeting between BJP national president JP Nadda and Surendran in New Delhi said the state chief was told to put the house in order at the earliest. Nadda meeting Surendran on a day when the Bihar poll results were announced shows how seriously the central leadership views the dissidence in the state unit.

The meeting came in the midst of complaints raised by senior leaders including Sobha Surendran to the national leadership that Surendran’s style of functioning was harming the party. The dissident leaders had pointed out that those who are not identified with the V Muraleedharan faction were being deliberately kept away from organisational responsibilities.

“Surendran was told to take all senior leaders, including former state presidents, into confidence and convene a meeting of the state core committee soon. He was asked to give a message to the cadre, before the civic body polls, that all leaders stand united,” said a senior leader privy to the meeting. Nadda also reportedly asked Surendran about numerous complaints that he received about the party reorganisation and downgrading of senior leaders such as Sobha to less important posts.

Surendran told the national president that the final office-bearers’ list was released with the blessings of general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh. However, Sant h o s h , t h e t o p R S S representative in the BJP, is learnt to have denied any role in the last-minute rejig. This has put the onus solely on the state president, who is seen as Muraleedharan’s protégé. Surendran continued to be in denial mode when reporters asked him about the meeting.