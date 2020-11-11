STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

TPR falls below 11%, total Covid cases near 5 lakh mark

In a significant development, the Covid-19 daily test positivity rate in the state came a tad below 11 per cent to 10.97 per cent on Tuesday.

Published: 11th November 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers carry out thermal testing for the residents of Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar slums at Ghatkopar, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Mumbai.

Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant development, the Covid-19 daily test positivity rate in the state came a tad below 11 per cent to 10.97 per cent on Tuesday. The last time TPR touched 10 per cent was on September 23.At the same time, the total case tally in the state reached 4,95,712 on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, for the third day in a row, recoveries exceeded new cases, with 6,698  testing negative for the virus and 6,010 testing positive. This is the eighth time in the month that the recoveries have overtaken new cases.The state tested 54,751 samples. 

Those who were infected on the day include 5,188 contact cases, 653 cases with unknown sources of infection, 100 returnees, and 69 health workers. Kozhikode (807) reported the most number of cases followed by Thrissur (711) and Malappuram (685). Thiruvananthapuram (580) recorded the biggest number of recoveries followed by Kollam (485) and Pathanamthitta (175). The state also recorded 28 deaths, taking the Covid death toll to 1,742. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp