TPR falls below 11%, total Covid cases near 5 lakh mark

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant development, the Covid-19 daily test positivity rate in the state came a tad below 11 per cent to 10.97 per cent on Tuesday. The last time TPR touched 10 per cent was on September 23.At the same time, the total case tally in the state reached 4,95,712 on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, for the third day in a row, recoveries exceeded new cases, with 6,698 testing negative for the virus and 6,010 testing positive. This is the eighth time in the month that the recoveries have overtaken new cases.The state tested 54,751 samples.

Those who were infected on the day include 5,188 contact cases, 653 cases with unknown sources of infection, 100 returnees, and 69 health workers. Kozhikode (807) reported the most number of cases followed by Thrissur (711) and Malappuram (685). Thiruvananthapuram (580) recorded the biggest number of recoveries followed by Kollam (485) and Pathanamthitta (175). The state also recorded 28 deaths, taking the Covid death toll to 1,742.