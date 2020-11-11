STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uriyampatti tribal people threaten to boycott poll

Gireesh complained that all promises made by the government have turned out to be hollow.

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Fed up with empty promises made by politicians who never turn up after winning elections, tribals of Uriyampetti settlement colony, located inside the deep forests of Kuttampuzha in Ernakulam district, have decided to boycott the local body elections set to be held on December 10. Though Kuttampuzha is all set to get a tribal  panchayat president for the first time, the residents of the colony are not enthused.

“A tribal president can understand our problems better and the opportunity to lead a panchayat is rare for members of our community. But, even if made president, our people will not get a free hand. It is politicians and bureaucrats who take the decisions and they always impose their decisions on us,” said Gireesh, a tribal leader.

“Ernakulam has been declared a totally electrified district, but we still depend on kerosene lamps. The authorities had brought 68 solar panels promising to provide electric lights four years ago. But the solar panels lay dumped in the community centres and there has been no effort to install them,” he said. 

Gireesh complained that all promises made by the government have turned out to be hollow. They promised to lay a concrete road to the colony in place of the old mud road, which was destroyed in the flood. The promises to construct a new anganwadi and open a health centre were also not met, he said.

“The government sanctioned 19 houses under LIFE Mission and started the work in July 2019.  However, the work was stopped midway and the beneficiaries who demolished their houses to construct the new ones have been rendered homeless. Another batch of nine houses were sanctioned this year but no effort was made to start the work. They give empty promises to get our votes and disappear after winning the elections,” rued Gireesh.

