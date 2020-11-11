Youth injured in firing amid gangwar in Kerala's Perumbavoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two criminal gangs in Perumbavoor entered into a deadly street fight, injuring a youth after a gang member opened fire, in the wee hours of Wednesday. Two persons were injured and hospitalized after the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1 am when a seven-member gang, who arrived in a Fortuner car, unleashed an attack on youth, Adil Shah, at Mavinchuvadu, near Perumbavoor town. After being hacked with swords one of the gang members opened fire using a pistol.

The police later recovered the car. The car was abandoned by the gang near the spot as it was ransacked in the melee. "The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused. We have examined the CCTV footage in the area," said an officer with the investigation team.

The Bomb detection squad and top police officials visited the spot.

Nizar, a native of Thandekkad, had opened fire, and he was taken into custody, said a source. The police have identified all the accused involved in the incident. However, Perumbavoor police have not divulged more details in this regard.

According to the sources, the incident is a fall out of a rivalry between Adil Shah and another member of the rival gang. In order to sort out the issue, the gang arrived at Mavinchuvadu but it went to a deadly fight, injuring two persons.

