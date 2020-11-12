STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid patients can vote from 5pm to 6pm

The cabinet decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that relevant sections of the Kerala Panchayat Raj and the Kerala Municipality Acts be amended to help such voters cast votes.

Published: 12th November 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The voters who test positive for Covid three days prior to the polling day and those who are asked to go into quarantine during this period will be allowed to cast their votes during the last hour — from 5pm to 6pm.

Though Covid patients and those in quarantine are allowed to postal-vote, the deadline to apply for it ends three days before the date of polling. The cabinet took the decision specifically for those who test Covid positive and go into quarantine after the deadline.

