Covid treatment to be costly for Sabarimala pilgrims from outside Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to provide free treatment to those devotees who are beneficiaries of the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) for the upcoming Mandala-Makaravilakku season at Sabarimala. Those coming from outside state could make use of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) card for the same. For those from outside state, Covid treatment will be on a cost basis as per their preference either in private or government hospitals.

The decisions were taken as part of the action plan prepared by the health department for patient management in the context of Covid-19. “For KASP and PMJAU beneficiaries, a total of 48 government/private hospitals in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts have been empanelled by the state health department. The staff to be deputed will be selected from the health department, medical education department and Covid brigade. They will be appointed on a rotation basis,” the health department stated.

At the same time, health principal secretary Rajan Khobragade in a directive stated that non-KASP people belonging to above poverty line from the state and outside - other than Covid-19 ailment should be charged and treated on a cost basis as is being done. In the case of Covid-19 ailment, those in non-KASP (APL) from the state will be treated free of cost in government hospitals or as government-referred patients in private hospitals. As per the action-plan, a total of 1,000 health staff, including specialist doctors, will be deputed. The services of assistant surgeons, cardiologists, general medicine doctors, orthopaedists and others will be ensured.

At the same time, the department stated that dispensaries will be opened at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal, Ayyappan Road and Erumeli. Also, an emergency operation theatre will be set up at Sannidhanam. Facilities at Pathanamthitta general hospital, Erumeli CHC and Kanjirappally Taluk Hospital will be further strengthened. Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital will also be fully equipped to handle pilgrims. A total of 20 ambulances will be operated for medical emergencies free of cost. Earlier, the department had stipulated that all pilgrims are advised to carry a Covid-19 negative certificate issued 24 hours prior to reaching Nilakkal.

Caseload crosses 5 lakh

T’Puram: The trend in which recoveries exceed new cases in the daily Covid-19 case tally continues. The state on Wednesday had 7,252 cured cases and 7,007 new cases. This is for the fourth day in a row and for the ninth time in the month that recoveries exceed new cases. At the same time, the daily test positivity rate witnessed further dip as it came down to 10.91 per cent. It was 10.97 on Tuesday. In another development, the total Covid-19 caseload in the state has crossed the 5-lakh mark. According to the health department, the progression of cases is such that it demands heightened surveillance and caution from all sections of people.

As per stats, it was only in September that the caseload crossed the one-lakh mark. After a gap of around two months, it breached the five-lakh mark. At the same time, Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the situation in which anyone could get infected from anywhere is still there and caution should remain the watchword. She added that a heightened alert is needed in the upcoming local body elections. The health department had earlier come out with a warning that the chances of super-spreading events in the time of polls are high and subsequent vigil is also needed.