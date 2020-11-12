Disproportionate assets: IUML MLA KM Shaji quizzed for over 12 hours

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Enforcement Directorate questioned Azhikode MLA KM Shaji in connection with the Plus 2 bribery and the illegal wealth acquisition cases on the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The interrogation that started around 10am continued for over 12 hours.On Tuesday, Shaji was called to the ED office in Kozhikode, with the questioning over the illegal acquisition of money lasting 13 hours. While the interrogation ended at 11.40pm on the first day, it continued late into the evening on Wednesday as well.

Shaji, who emerged victorious on an IUML ticket, had allegedly accepted `25 lakh to sanction Plus 2 courses at the Azhikode Higher Secondary School in 2014. The case came to light after Kannur Block Panchayat president Kuduvan Padmanabhan lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in September 2017.

The ED investigation on how Shaji used the `25-lakh bribe money led to the illegal expansion of his house in Maloorkunnu, Kozhikode. Last month, the Kozhikode corporation had reported to the ED that the third floor of the house was illegally constructed and that the overall value of the house comes to `1.6 crore. The Kozhikode corporation had granted permission to build a 3,200 square feet house in 2016.However, the house measured over 5,500 square feet. The ED is now checking the sources of the money used for constructing the house.“The case is registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). We need to get clarifications on several financial dealings of K M Shaji.

We are checking whether the person was involved in converting black money into white. There are several documents that support this complaint. If needed, he will be interrogated on Thursday,” said an ED officer. Shaji is cooperating with the interrogation process, the ED said. Sources also said that the MLA presented the documents related to the financial assistance given by his wife Asha’s family to build the house at Maloorkunnu. Asha and IUML leader T T Ismail were summoned to the ED office in Kozhikode on Monday with regard to that claim. Shaji also pointed out that his share in a jewellery shop in Kalpetta has been used in the construction of the house and that the rest of the money was loaned.

“While the Kannur Vigilance Department first began investigating the case, later the ED too launched a probe into the illegal financial dealings, including black money. With just one bribery case, a lot of details regarding Shaji’s illegal wealth acquisition came out,” Padmanabhan, a CPM leader, said. Around 30 people, including Padmanabhan and the school management authorities, have been interrogated by the ED in the bribery case.