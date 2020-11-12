STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

ED: Sivasankar got Rs 1 crore as kickback from LIFE Mission

There could be possible kickbacks from certain private parties in these projects, the report said.

Published: 12th November 2020 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar being taken to the economic offence court in Kochi.

M Sivasankar being taken to the economic offence court in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The  chief minister’s office and his former principal secretary M Sivasankar found themselves further on the back foot after the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money trail in the gold smuggling case, revealed that the bureaucrat received Rs 1 crore as a kickback from the LIFE Mission housing project.

The central agency has stated so in a report filed before the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases while opposing Sivasankar’s bail plea. ED, citing gold smuggling key accused Swapna Suresh’s statement, claimed that the Rz 1 crore handed over by UAE Consulate finance department head Khalid Al Shoukry to Swapna after receiving commission from LIFE Mission project builder Unitac was a kickback for Sivasankar. Swapna had told the ED that Sivasankar was the beneficiary of the kickbacks she received.

“In fact, an amount of Rs 1 crore (approx) which was given by Khalid to Swapna was a kickback meant for Sivasankar. This amount was subsequently seized by the NIA from the lockers belonging to Swapna including the one opened on the directions of Sivasankar from which NIA seized `64 lakh,” the report stated.

The ED is suspicious of all construction work carried out by LIFE Mission after the revelation that Sivasankar had leaked project details even before their tenders were opened. There could be possible kickbacks from certain private parties in these projects, the report said.

LIFE Mission’s all projects  under cloud, says ED

“Of the 36 projects under the LIFE Mission, 26 were awarded to two entities whose confidential details were shared with Swapna even before the tender was opened. This casts doubt on the entire bidding procedure adopted for awarding projects under LIFE Mission. Similar details have also been shared with Swapna under KFON project,” the report stated.

ED also stated in the report that there were two chats between Sivasankar and Swapna wherein she requested the former to intervene for some work at the airport/clearance of diplomatic baggage without examination by the customs department. Sivasankar had accepted in a statement given to ED on October 15 that he did speak to a senior customs officer and made a request as per the wishes of Swapna.

Bineesh Kodiyeri remanded in 14-day judicial custody

A Bengaluru court remanded Bineesh Kodiyeri, who has been arrested on money-laundering charges, in 14-day custody on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the ED has identified two more men who were alleged accomplices in the crime.

ED probe likely into Believers church row

The ED may launch a detailed probe into the activities of self-styled evangelist K P Yohannan’s Believers Eastern Church, after the Income Tax department found huge unaccounted money transactions carried out by trusts under the Church.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Life Mission M Sivasankar gold smuggling PMLA
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp