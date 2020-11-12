STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran reaches out to dissidents in party after being summoned to Delhi

The BJP state president blamed the media for reports about dissidence and referred to Sobha Surendran as "one of the strongest women leaders" of the saffron party

Published: 12th November 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

BJP president K Surendran

Kerala BJP president K Surendran. (File photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the BJP central leadership asking the president of the Kerala unit K Surendran to quell dissidence in the ranks, he has started reaching out to dissident leaders including Sobha Surendran.
      
Surendran told a vernacular news channel that Sobha Surendan was a senior leader of the party and she would be at the forefront to lead the NDA not only in the upcoming local body polls but the assembly elections as well.
      
The BJP state president blamed the media for reports about dissidence and referred to Sobha as "one of the strongest women leaders" of the saffron party. "We are a family and it is natural that some questions will be raised. But it is not true that the discord is for any party posts," he said.
      
Surendran's outreach to dissidents comes two days after he was summoned to New Delhi by the central leadership and asked to put his house in order. The central leadership had told Surendran that he, as party president, has the responsibility to take all leaders into confidence and work unitedly.
      
A number of dissident leaders led by Sobha had sent a petition to the central leadeship, pointing out that Surendran was neglecting leaders not identified with the V Muraleedharan faction.
      
Besides Sobha, senior leaders such as PM Velayudhan and KP Sreeshan had also publicly aired their grouse against Surendran's style of functioning. On Wednesday, the dissident leaders had met the Mizoram Governor and two-time state BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai, who is currently in Kerala, and aired their grievances.
     
According to political observers, the firm stance of the BJP central leadership and the possibility of the party suffering major damage in the ensuing civic body elections had prompted Surendran to reach out to the dissidents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Surendran BJP Kerala
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp