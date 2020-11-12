Kerala BJP chief K Surendran reaches out to dissidents in party after being summoned to Delhi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the BJP central leadership asking the president of the Kerala unit K Surendran to quell dissidence in the ranks, he has started reaching out to dissident leaders including Sobha Surendran.



Surendran told a vernacular news channel that Sobha Surendan was a senior leader of the party and she would be at the forefront to lead the NDA not only in the upcoming local body polls but the assembly elections as well.



The BJP state president blamed the media for reports about dissidence and referred to Sobha as "one of the strongest women leaders" of the saffron party. "We are a family and it is natural that some questions will be raised. But it is not true that the discord is for any party posts," he said.



Surendran's outreach to dissidents comes two days after he was summoned to New Delhi by the central leadership and asked to put his house in order. The central leadership had told Surendran that he, as party president, has the responsibility to take all leaders into confidence and work unitedly.



A number of dissident leaders led by Sobha had sent a petition to the central leadeship, pointing out that Surendran was neglecting leaders not identified with the V Muraleedharan faction.



Besides Sobha, senior leaders such as PM Velayudhan and KP Sreeshan had also publicly aired their grouse against Surendran's style of functioning. On Wednesday, the dissident leaders had met the Mizoram Governor and two-time state BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai, who is currently in Kerala, and aired their grievances.



According to political observers, the firm stance of the BJP central leadership and the possibility of the party suffering major damage in the ensuing civic body elections had prompted Surendran to reach out to the dissidents.