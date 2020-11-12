STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court bats for transgender rights

The central government submitted that the petitioner cannot be included in the enrolment process for the NCC unit of the college because she is a transgender.

Published: 12th November 2020 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The transgender community has a reason to cheer as the Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that a person cannot be denied legitimate rights merely because he/she is a transgender, particularly when such person has assigned to a particular gender.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation when the petition filed by Hina Haneefa, a transwoman and a student of Thiruvananthapuram University College, challenging NCC's (National Cadet Corps) exclusion of transgender from their program in the college. She sought a directive to allow her to take part in the enrolment process for joining the NCC unit of University College, Thiruvananthapuram. Raghul Sudheesh, counsel for the petitioner submitted that the enrollment process is scheduled to happen on November 15, and sought an interim order to admit her in the program.

When the case came up for hearing, the central government submitted that the petitioner cannot be included in the enrolment process for the NCC unit of the college because she is a transgender, though assigning herself the identity of the women.

Then the court replied that it cannot accede to the submission of the central government without further inquiry into the matter since, going by the trans-gender policy and the applicable statutes, a person cannot be denied legitimate rights merely because he or she is a transgender. The court adjourned the case to November 30 and directed that one seat in the NCC unit should be kept vacant.

The petitioner was assigned the male gender at the time of birth and at the age of 21, thereafter, he underwent sex reassignment surgery from male to female in 2018. The petition stated that the associate officer of NCC at the college has denied entry to the program stating that there was no provision for enrollment of a transgender student in the NCC at present. As per section 6 of the National Cadet Corps Act, the enrolment criteria are limited to male and female students and do not mention transgender students. This was highly discriminatory. The Supreme Court had made it clear that the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution of India will be equally applicable to transgender and gave them the right to self-identification of their gender as male, female or third gender.

The petitioner also submitted that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act bans unfair discrimination against transgender persons in educational establishment and services. The petitioner further sought a directive to amend the enrolment criteria to include the transgender community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court transgender rights NCC hiring
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp