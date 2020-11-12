STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mother, son lock horns in this Kerala panchayat ward

Published: 12th November 2020 05:34 AM

Sudharma Devarajan and Dhinuraj

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Panachavila ward in Edamulackal grama panchayat, though unfamiliar to many outside the district, is bracing for a political duel between a mother and son. Both have rolled up their sleeves to contest the local body polls as rivals from the same ward. While Sudharma Devarajan is the BJP’s pick for the ward, her son Dhinuraj is seeking the mandate on an LDF ticket. The announcement came as a surprise to their family members and neighbours alike.

Sudharma, a Mahila Morcha activist, contested the last local body polls on a BJP ticket and lost to LDF. Her son Dhinuraj is the treasurer of DYFI Edamulackal unit. Sudharma says the Left is trying to play a dirty political game by fielding her son, as her candidature was fixed many days ago. 

“As I finished second in the last local body polls, the BJP chose me this time expecting a sure win. But the Left wanted to ensure the victory of the Congress by pitting Dhinuraj against me,” said Sudharma. Dhinuraj says he is not against his mother, but against the ideology of the party she represents. 

“It’s not a contest between two individuals, but a fight between the ideologies of two parties. I am against BJP’s policies, that is why I wanted to contest. Under LDF, the 7th ward of the panchayat has witnessed many development in the past five years. We are sure LDF can retain the seat with a huge majority,” said Dhinuraj. The Congress is yet to announce its candidate.

In the outgoing 22-member Edamulackal panchayat council, LDF has 14 seats, UDF has six and 
BJP has two seats.

