NDA hopeful of better performance in Kerala ahead of 2020 Assembly polls
It won the Palakkad municipality and emerged the single largest party in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Kodungallur municipality.
Published: 12th November 2020 05:22 AM | Last Updated: 12th November 2020 11:18 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For BJP-led NDA, the polls are an acid test for the new team led by state chief K Surendran. Though the ongoing factional feud playing out so close to the election has dented the party’s image, BJP hopes it won’t have much impact as local issues are set to gain predominance.
In the 2015 polls, BJP won in 13 panchayats, including four in the state capital. It won the Palakkad municipality and finished second in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Kodungallur municipality.
"We are aiming to win at least 100 grama panchayats, 10 block panchayats and a couple of district panchayats, including Thiruvananthapuram. Besides wresting Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and retaining Palakkad municipality, we hope to make huge gains in a few other municipalities," BJP state general-secretary George Kurian told The New Indian Express.
Strengths
-
Performance of elected representatives
-
Dedicated cadre
Weaknesses
-
Infighting
-
Desertion of allies from NDA
Opportunities
-
Result can boost assembly poll prospects
-
Can position itself as third alternative