NDA hopeful of better performance in Kerala ahead of 2020 Assembly polls

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For BJP-led NDA, the polls are an acid test for the new team led by state chief K Surendran. Though the ongoing factional feud playing out so close to the election has dented the party’s image, BJP hopes it won’t have much impact as local issues are set to gain predominance.

In the 2015 polls, BJP won in 13 panchayats, including four in the state capital. It won the Palakkad municipality and finished second in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Kodungallur municipality.

"We are aiming to win at least 100 grama panchayats, 10 block panchayats and a couple of district panchayats, including Thiruvananthapuram. Besides wresting Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and retaining Palakkad municipality, we hope to make huge gains in a few other municipalities," BJP state general-secretary George Kurian told The New Indian Express.

Strengths

Performance of elected representatives

Dedicated cadre

Weaknesses

Infighting

Desertion of allies from NDA

Opportunities