Sobha Surendran, other dissident BJP leaders meet Sreedharan Pillai to air grievances

Meanwhile, Sobha, who emerged after the meeting with Pillai at his residence in Kozhikode kept her cards close to her chest.

Published: 12th November 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sobha Surendran

By SOVI VIDYADHARAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when factional feud in the BJP state unit is at its peak, dissident leaders, including Sobha Surendran, have met Mizoram Governor and former state president PS Sreedharan Pillai, who is currently in the state, to air their grievances.

Besides Sobha, disgruntled leaders such as PM Velayudhan and KA Bahuleyan have also met Pillai over the past few days. Pillai’s meeting with the dissident leaders assumes significance as he is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Sobha, who emerged after the meeting with Pillai at his residence in Kozhikode kept her cards close to her chest. “I have a lot to say. But I will do so at the right time.” the senior leader told reporters. When asked if she was power hungry, Sobha said she would not have worked in Sangh Parivar outfits for 33 long years had that been the case.

Pillai, who landed in Kerala last week after a nine- month gap, was invited by leaders of various Christian denominations. Besides Cardinal Alencherry of the Catholic Church, Pillai also held discussions with the leaders of the Marthoma Church as well as the Syro Malabar church. Pillai’s series of meetings with the clergy comes at a time when the new state leadership of the BJP has not been able to break ice with various Christian groups in the run up to two crucial elections. Pillai, on the other hand, has always enjoyed the confidence of various church leaders.

‘End discord’

Meanwhile, BJP former state general secretary (organisation) P P Mukundan has opined that the discord in the party should be put to an end immediately and the confusion among the cadre should be addressed.  In a statement, the veteran leader also criticised the party’s state leadership for not converting favourable situations into votes.

This, despite the BJP recording an impressive electoral performance in Bihar and other states. The comments of Mukundan, who wielded considerable clout as a former organisational man, assume significance as the party is geared up for the local body election in the midst of factional issues.

