Suspicion over death, youth’s body exhumed five years after burial

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The body of a youth was exhumed five years after the burial to conduct a postmortem examination at Thrikunnapuzha near Haripad on Wednesday. The vault of Muhammad Mustafa, 34, Pootharayil House, Panoor, Thrikunnapuzha, was re-opened based on the directive of the Kerala High Court. The move follows after Irshad, Tharyil House of Kokkadam at Pallana, who is a relative of Mustafa’s wife Sumayya, approached the court raising suspicion over the death. He had also filed a petition before the district police chief.

Following the directive of the district police chief, the Thrikunnapuzha police interrogated Sumayya and she gave a statement that Mustafa had killed himself on November 15, 2015. The body was buried in the funeral ground of Juma Masjid of Varavukad without conducting an autopsy after the relatives had informed that the death was due to heart attack.

The vault was reopened in the presence of Chengannur RDO G Ushakumari. A team comprising assistant police surgeons Nidhin and Deepthi, led by Deputy police surgeon B Krishnakumar, conducted the postmortem examination. The scientific team of the police collected hair, teeth and the soil from the grave for scientific examination and DNA test. Forensic scientific officer V Chithra and fingerprint expert G Ajith also collected evidence.