STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Uphill task ahead for scam-hit LDF

Traditionally, the CPM-led LDF enjoys an upper hand in state’s local body polls. 

Published: 12th November 2020 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traditionally, the CPM-led LDF enjoys an upper hand in state’s local body polls. However, things could be different this time, with political repercussions at the state level likely to reflect in this election. Allegations surrounding the government and the CPM, especially the gold smuggling scam and the drug case involving Bineesh Kodiyeri are sure to be debated in detail. For LDF, a drubbing at the local body level could indicate a humiliating defeat in the assembly polls.   

Sensing this, LDF has cast eyes on the developmental plank. It aims to overcome setbacks through better candidates. Special focus on women, fresh faces and educated candidates are part of the strategy.

LDF is also confident that Jose K Mani’s entry will benefit it in central Kerala. Exposing Central agencies and the “UDF-BJP” nexus, while highlighting its own achievements will be LDF’s focus. Besides a statewide protest to expose “politically-motivated investigations”, LDF would also launch social media campaigns to attract youngsters.

Strengths
Entry of ex-UDF allies – Jose’s KC(M)and LJD 
Developmental initiatives, increase in social-security, welfare pensions 
Weaknesses
Tussle/disputes with allies in a few pockets 
Failure to effectively counter political campaign
Opportunities
Better candidates, early candidate selection and campaigning
Making in-roads into Christian vote base in central Travancore  

Strengths
Anti-incumbency mood against Left 
More or less united after Jose K Mani joined LDF

Weaknesses
Voters may closely watch UDF’s local-level performance, candidate selection 
Jose’s entry into LDF may have impact in central Kerala

Opportunities

Gold smuggling row, cases against Bineesh Kodiyeri 
Govt’s mismanagement of Covid-19 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF CPM gold smuggling
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp