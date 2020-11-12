Uphill task ahead for scam-hit LDF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traditionally, the CPM-led LDF enjoys an upper hand in state’s local body polls. However, things could be different this time, with political repercussions at the state level likely to reflect in this election. Allegations surrounding the government and the CPM, especially the gold smuggling scam and the drug case involving Bineesh Kodiyeri are sure to be debated in detail. For LDF, a drubbing at the local body level could indicate a humiliating defeat in the assembly polls.

Sensing this, LDF has cast eyes on the developmental plank. It aims to overcome setbacks through better candidates. Special focus on women, fresh faces and educated candidates are part of the strategy.

LDF is also confident that Jose K Mani’s entry will benefit it in central Kerala. Exposing Central agencies and the “UDF-BJP” nexus, while highlighting its own achievements will be LDF’s focus. Besides a statewide protest to expose “politically-motivated investigations”, LDF would also launch social media campaigns to attract youngsters.

Strengths

Entry of ex-UDF allies – Jose’s KC(M)and LJD

Developmental initiatives, increase in social-security, welfare pensions

Weaknesses

Tussle/disputes with allies in a few pockets

Failure to effectively counter political campaign

Opportunities

Better candidates, early candidate selection and campaigning

Making in-roads into Christian vote base in central Travancore

Strengths

Anti-incumbency mood against Left

More or less united after Jose K Mani joined LDF

Weaknesses

Voters may closely watch UDF’s local-level performance, candidate selection

Jose’s entry into LDF may have impact in central Kerala

Opportunities

Gold smuggling row, cases against Bineesh Kodiyeri

Govt’s mismanagement of Covid-19