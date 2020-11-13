COVID-pollution link: In pandemic fight, air you breathe matters, feel experts

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Air pollution was never more deadly. Though year after year, dire warnings made by experts regarding rising levels of air pollution and its impact on the human body had fallen on deaf ears, countries around the world have now been forced to sit up and take notice.

Recent research has shown that nearly 15 per cent of Covid deaths recorded worldwide are directly linked to high levels of air pollution.

Experts opine that air pollution, which increases susceptibility to all respiratory infections, is a direct catalyst in worsening the severity of Covid-19 infections.

The study by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, Germany, published in the journal ‘Cardiovascular Research’, reveals that around 15% of the deaths worldwide from Covid-19 may be linked to long-term exposure to air pollution.

“Scientific data shows that particulate matter (PM) in the air, which are fine particles, cause primary inflammation of our lungs. Due to widespread air pollution, a large number of people may have already inhaled such PM in large quantities over time, injuring their lungs. When they are hit by a viral infection like Covid-19, it leads to severe health issues, including pneumonia that may even prove fatal. The exposure to PM and its impact vary from person to person,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, infectious disease expert.

Generally, when the PM content in air goes beyond 60 micrograms per cubic metre of air, the level of air pollution is considered unhealthy.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the region varies with the PM content. Kerala, on Wednesday, had an AQI of 137, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

“The AQI of a region depends on various pollutants in the air. Nowadays in Kochi, the PM level is always below 100 which is a relief, as we have had days in the past when this number stood above 100. Compared to other states like Haryana and Karnataka, the level of air pollution in the state is far less,” said a Pollution Control Board (PCB) official.

“Along with severe respiratory issues, heart complications can also be triggered due to such inflammations. Especially now, the Covid-19 virus would have the advantage, as it is attacking those organs, which are already damaged due to this particulate matter,” said Dr Anup.

However, in this regard, rather than the age of the individual, the efficiency and effective functioning of body organs play a crucial role.

“We cannot say that the harmful effects of air pollution will be felt in the respiratory systems of any particular age group, since even youngsters are not spared. For every organ in the human body, there is a certain amount of reserve capacity. In due course of time, damage occur to these organs due to disease or aging. At the age of 30, if the person had gone through serious lung issues, or any other organ has been affected due to some infection or flu, it can take a toll on his overall health when hit by the Covid virus,” said a pulmonologist based in Kochi.