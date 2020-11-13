Four-member Iranian gang of fraudsters held

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/ALAPPUZHA: A four-member Iranian gang suspected to be involved in several thefts and frauds in the country on Thursday landed in police custody. The gang had duped a shop owner at Cherthala recently. The accused have been handed over to the Cherthala police. The arrested — Einollah Sharifi, 40, Mohsen Setareh, 45, Majid Sahebiaziz, 32, and Davoud Absalan, 23 — are suspected to be a part of a gang of 24 who are in India for fraudulent activities, said the police. Police said they checked into a city hotel on Wednesday.

The police were called in by the hotel staff after the four entered into a petty quarrel with them. Alappuzha district police chief P S Sabu said the Iranians arrived in Cherthala in a car bought from New Delhi on Tuesday and approached a merchant demanding to exchange dollar bills.

“When the merchant showed a bundle of Rs 2,000 bills, they examined it, but returned it. After they left, the merchant had a doubt. He counted the bundle and found that 17 notes missing.”