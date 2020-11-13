Kamaruddin’s plea to quash FIR dismissed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by Indian Union Muslim League leader and Manjeshwar MLA MC Kamaruddin, who was arrested in connection with the Fashion Gold jewellery investment scam, seeking to quash the FIR against him.

Rejecting the plea, Justice V G Arun observed that the question as to whether the petitioner had conspired with first accused Pookoya Thangal, managing director of the company, in luring the complainants to make deposits and whether the petitioner was personally present at the time of execution of the agreement are matters which call for a detailed investigation.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Magistrate First Class court (I) in Kanhangad dismissed the bail plea of Kamaruddin on Thursday. He will continue to remain in the sub-jail in Kanhangad. The magistrate court also gave the Special Investigation Team permission to formally arrest Kamaruddin in 30 more cases on Thursday.