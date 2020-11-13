STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

LIFE mission scam: Vigilance to approach sessions court in Kochi to interrogate M Sivasankar

The Vigilance had arraigned Sivasankar as the fifth accused in the LIFE mission case.

Published: 13th November 2020 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar being taken to the economic offence court in Kochi.

M Sivasankar being taken to the economic offence court in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance team probing the LIFE mission scam will approach the Sessions court Ernakulam on Tuesday seeking custody of former principal secretary M Sivasankar for interrogation. Sivasankar is presently in judicial custody after he was arrested in connection with the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in Ernakulam. 

The Vigilance had arraigned Sivasankar as the fifth accused in the LIFE mission case. According to Vigilance, they need to seek clarity on certain financial deals with gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and others pertaining to the LIFE mission housing project at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district.

Earlier, this month, the sleuths had submitted the FIR in the Vigilance special court in Thiruvananthapuram. In addition to Sivasankar, gold smuggling accused Swpana Suresh, Sandeep Nair, PS Sarith and the builders involved in the housing project Unitac builders and Sane ventures have also been arraigned as accused.

The sleuths decided to arraign Sivasankar as they found that he also got a share of the commission received by Swapna and others for obtaining government nod for the project. The building project was to be implemented in association with UAE based charity organisation Red Crescent, with the help of UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Vigilance also had interrogated Swapna Suresh at Attakulangara women's jail in Thiruvananthapuram to seek clarity on the iPhones which were gifted to five persons including the Chief Minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar as a bribe by Unitac Managing Director Santhosh Eapen. Vigilance officers had collected the bank account details of Swapna Suresh.

Earlier, Vigilance sleuths had concluded that government officers are involved in the alleged scam. The state government announced the vigilance probe last month. Opposition parties had alleged that several political leaders and officers had accepted huge sums as commission for implementing the project.

Life Mission, the state's ambitious housing scheme for the homeless and landless, also has a hospital project at Wadakkanchery. The row erupted after Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case and a former UAE Consulate employee, revealed to the National Investigation Agency that she had received Rs 1 crore as commission from Unitac, the builder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIFE mission scam M Sivasankar
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp