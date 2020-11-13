Nisha trio makes poll battle curious in a Kottayam ward

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Kadaladimattom ward of Poonjar Thekkekara grama panchayat in Kottayam is witnessing something curious this local body elections.All three major fronts contesting the local body polls have fielded woman candidates who share the same first name, in the 12th ward of the panchayat.

While UDF has fielded Nisha Shaji Pulikkakkunnel, LDF has named Nisha Sanu as its candidate.

The NDA is trying its luck with its candidate Nisha Vijimon. Interestingly, all three women are making their political debut in this election. The three-way contest will be tough for the three fronts as the women are all popular among local residents due to their active intervention in social activities.

On their part, the women are highlighting their election symbols more while campaigning to avoid confusion among voters. Each of them are also trying to make use of their personal connections to win.

While Nisha Shaji is a former teacher, Nisha Vijimon works in the graphic designing field. Nisha Sanu is the wife of a former journalist. Meanwhile, with a few more days left before the nomination process concludes, the final candidate line-up for the polls is not yet ready.In the previous election, CPM candidate T S Snehadhanan was elected from this ward, which is reserved for women. P C George MLA’s Kerala Janapaksham is planning to field Omana Bhasi in the ward.

