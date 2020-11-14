Cop found hanging in police station

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 42-year-old police driver was found hanging in a police station in the district. Manoj, a resident of Thrishna of Kallambalam and a senior civil police officer, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the rest room of Kallambalam police station by fellow officers. According to the police, he was found dead on Thursday night.

He had told the other officers that he wanted to take rest after finishing his duty. The other officers, who reached the rest room after their duty time, found Manoj hanging. Though he was immediately taken to the nearby private hospital, he was declared brought dead.Meanwhile, certain quarters have alleged that he had resorted to the extreme step due to the work pressure. Manoj did not have any financial or family issues. Attingal DySP S Y Suresh has ordered a probe into the incident.

Manoj is survived by wife Liji, son Krishnajith and daughter Aleesha Krishna, the police said.Last month, a 53-year-old grade SI of Vilappilsala police station killed self in the rest room of the station allegedly due to the work pressure and mental harassment from senior police officers.