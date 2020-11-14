COVID-19: Kerala's test positivity rate stays below 10 per cent for second consecutive day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state continued to record test positivity rate (TPR) below 10% for the second consecutive day on Friday. The current spread of disease is considerably less than the TPR of 14% recorded as recently as in the beginning of the month.

As many as 5,804 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19. There were 6,201 recoveries and 26 deaths reported. Among the victims, six are from Thiruvananthapuram, three each from Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kottayam, two from Alappuzha and Palakkad, and one from Kannur.