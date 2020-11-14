'Felt isolated & hurt, I retire': Kodiyeri Balakrishnan writes amid resignation drama

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: "I’m addressing you as the party secretary, not as Bineesh’s father. When it comes to choosing between the interests of party and an individual, the party’s interest reigns supreme. Bineesh is just an individual and allegations are made against this particular individual," said an emotional Kodiyeri Balakrishnan after the party secretariat meet last week.

Just a week after, he chose to step down, hurt and isolated within the party. The Kerala CPM’s smiling face was under tremendous pressure. Though health issues were cited as the reason for going on leave, it’s obvious that the controversies plaguing Bineesh did play a major role in his taking the call to step down. Curiously, Kodiyeri had not taken leave even when he went abroad for treatment last October and this January.

A moderate face in the party and acceptable to all, Kodiyeri suddenly found himself isolated in the party in a way. A year ago when allegations cropped up against his son, Kodiyeri had offered to step down, but the party rejected his offer. But this time, though the party made it clear that he need not quit, senior leaders made their displeasure evident.

Sources said Kodiyeri was pained at the indifference shown by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the Bineesh issue. The CM even distanced himself when the ED had raided Bineesh’s house. Responding to queries, Pinarayi said he could not comment on the matter without knowing facts.

‘Taking moral responsibility would have been better call for Kodiyeri’

A clear decision was taken by the party that neither the party nor any minister would justify Bineesh in any manner, unless the party was privy to all details. These issues had led to differences of opinion cropping up between Pinarayi and Kodiyeri.

Senior leaders, including Pinarayi, were not happy with the party bearing the brunt of Bineesh’s misdeeds. A few leaders, including a section of central leaders, chose to distance themselves from the controversy. Kodiyeri was disgruntled that many, including some among the top brass, kept hinting that Kodiyeri should step down taking moral responsibility.

The CPM, which has been on the defensive for some time, is now fighting back with Kodiyeri stepping down from his post. Kodiyeri who was once termed as a future chief minister has chosen to stay away to help rebuild the party's image. The party, however, won't be able to politically cash in on this development in the upcoming elections. Had he resigned taking moral responsibility, it would have been a better call, feel some top leaders.

It would have helped the rank and file to explain to the voters the party’s stance during the electoral campaign. "It’s good for the party that Kodiyeri finally took this call. He could have done it a bit earlier, projecting it as for upholding political morality. The party, however, is even now not ready to say that he’s stepping down taking moral responsibility, which would have proved to be a course correction. Instead, the party is still going in for compromise politics," said political commentator NM Pearson.