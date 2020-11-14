INTERVIEW| COVID won't decrease voting percentage in local body polls: Kerala Election commissioner

By Express News Service

Q. What is EC’s biggest challenge in holding the local body polls

No doubt, it is to conduct elections while strictly abiding by the COVID-19 protocol

Q. Do you think there are chances of another wave of COVID-19 after the polls, as feared by some experts?

Sufficient precautionary measures have been taken to prevent COVID spread during campaigning, polling and counting. We are ensuring that there isn’t another COVID wave. There is no possibility.

Q. Will there be a fall in voting percentage owing to COVID?

No.

Q. Please list three steps you took to bring voters to the polling booths?

We have extended the voting time by one hour, we are taking COVID preventive measures in every polling station and we are sensitising voters about the importance of electing their representatives in the local government.

Q. How do you keep your staff safe and their morale up, amid fears of COVID spread among election officials?

They are provided face-shields, gloves and sanitisers. COVID-19 preventive steps are being taken in distribution centres, polling station and counting centres. The centres are also being sanitised. We are directing them to maintain social distancing inside and outside polling booth premises.