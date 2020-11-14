Kanthapuram calls for stricter blasphemy laws

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Referring to the recent beheading and killing of people in France by Islamic fundamentalists allegedly for discussing Prophet Muhammad’s cartoons, Sunni scholar and All India Jamiyyathul Ulema general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar has called for stricter blasphemy laws to restrain troublemakers.

“Islamic Sharia does not allow drawing or cartooning of the prophet. It is disturbing for the believers to see the prophet being portrayed in such a bad light. Hence, blasphemy laws need to be stringent. In many parts of the West, there are laws against misrepresenting Jesus. Similarly, laws should be enacted against those who misrepresent the prophets of Islam and cause problems in society,” he said while delivering the keynote address at the International Milad Conference organised by Jamia Markaz here on Friday through online.