Kerala HC seeks government's view on Opposition's plea on self-government bodies' audit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the government’s view on a petition filed by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala challenging the decision not to audit the accounts of local self-government institutions in the state for 2019-20. The petitioner alleged that the government wanted to postpone the auditing till the local body and assembly elections over fears that corruption in various poverty alleviation programmes and development initiatives will come out.

The decision to stop the auditing of accounts was taken with the aim of covering up the alleged corruption in LIFE mission and instances of graft in local bodies. He pointed out that the kickbacks paid in the LIFE Mission project had now surfaced and the CBI had launched a probe into it.