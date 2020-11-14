Kerala's Janakeeya Munnanis still a force to reckon with in panchayat polls

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Janakeeya Munnanis (people's alliances) which have been mocked as Sambar Munnani by political adversaries, had been originally conceived with the aim of preventing the major political party -the Muslim League (IUML) in this case - from coming to power.

Janakeeya Munnani, whose constituents include smaller political parties, had been in power in Parappur and Chelembra panchayats here during the past five years. However, despite efforts by the rival UDF and the LDF to keep their flock together, Chelembra it seems is likely to give another five-year term for the Sambar Munnani.

C Rajesh, outgoing president, Chelembra, said the Janakeeya Munnani has a strong political base in the panchayat. “Last time, our alliance won 10 out of the total 18 seats. The munnani will contest in all the wards here this year,” he said.

In Parappur, though, the LDF and UDF are pulling out all the stops to snuff out the threat from the Janakeeya Munnani. Last time, the munnani had managed to win 12 out of the 19 seats.

"The munnani was led by Congress. The Sambar Munnani was also an answer to the highhandedness shown by the IUML. But the munnani might not be able to make the same impact this year," said a munnani member who sought anonymity.

Despite the munnani’s challenge in Thennala, Nannambra, Ponmundam, Perumanna Klari, Anakkayam and Cheekode panchayats, the IUML domination continued with the party winning all the six panchayats. Not only that, the IUML stranglehold ensured that the party calls the shots in these panchayat on its own.

Likely winners?

Despite efforts by rivals UDF and LDF, Chelembra panchayat is likely to give another five-year term to Sambar Munnani