STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala's Janakeeya Munnanis still a force to reckon with in panchayat polls

Janakeeya Munnani, whose constituents include smaller political parties, had been in power in Parappur and Chelembra panchayats here during the past five years.

Published: 14th November 2020 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

Janakeeya Munaanis

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Janakeeya Munnanis (people's alliances) which have been mocked as Sambar Munnani by political adversaries, had been originally conceived with the aim of preventing the major political party -the Muslim League (IUML) in this case - from coming to power.  

Janakeeya Munnani, whose constituents include smaller political parties, had been in power in Parappur and Chelembra panchayats here during the past five years. However, despite efforts by the rival UDF and the LDF to keep their flock together, Chelembra it seems is likely to give another five-year term for the Sambar Munnani. 

C Rajesh, outgoing president,  Chelembra, said the Janakeeya Munnani has a strong political base in the panchayat.  “Last time, our alliance won  10 out of the total 18 seats.  The munnani will contest in all the wards here this year,” he said. 

In Parappur, though, the LDF and UDF are pulling out all the stops to snuff out the threat from the Janakeeya Munnani. Last time, the munnani had managed to win 12 out of the 19 seats.

"The munnani was led by Congress. The Sambar Munnani was also an answer to the  highhandedness shown by the IUML. But the munnani might not be able to make the same impact this year," said a munnani member who sought anonymity.

Despite the munnani’s challenge in Thennala, Nannambra, Ponmundam, Perumanna Klari, Anakkayam and Cheekode  panchayats, the IUML domination continued  with the party winning all the six panchayats. Not only that, the IUML stranglehold ensured that the party calls the shots in these panchayat on its own.  

Likely winners?

Despite efforts by rivals UDF and LDF, Chelembra panchayat is likely to give another five-year term to Sambar Munnani

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chelembra panchayat Janakeeya Munnanis Muslim League Parappur panchayat
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp