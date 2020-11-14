Kothamangalam church issue: Upset with Kerala government, Orthodox faction pulls out of talks

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major setback to the ruling LDF ahead of the local body elections, the Orthodox faction of the Malankara Church has decided to withdraw from the peace talks initiated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging that the state government and the Ernakulam collector were unilaterally favouring its rival Jacobite faction in the Kothamangalam church dispute.

In a press meet convened at the headquarters of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) at Devalokam here, the Orthodox faction authorities came down heavily on the government and officials. They alleged that they suspect that the Jacobite faction and government machinery are colluding with each other to achieve their common goal.

The Orthodox faction’s outburst follows an affidavit that was submitted in the Kerala High Court on Thursday by the additional chief secretary of home department and Ernakulam collector in connection with the Kothamangalam church takeover.

"We view the actions of the additional chief secretary and the district collector were a subversion of truth and denial of justice to the Orthodox Church. This is a stand against the Church. With this, the role of the bureaucracy in the political movement against the Orthodox Church has become evident. The Church wants to know whether the additional chief secretary submitted the affidavit with the chief minister’s knowledge or not," said Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, Orthodox Episcopal Synod secretary.

"Members of the Church have the wisdom to realise that the government, which has been proclaiming that it is with the believers in matters of faith, seeking time to implement court orders only in the Church case is with an eye on the elections," said the metropolitan.

"The state government and the Ernakulam collector are unilaterally taking a stand in favour of the Patriarch faction. This is a challenge to the apex court of the country. It is dubious that the state home department, which is not a party to the Church dispute case, submitted the affidavit in connection with the Kothamangalam church," he added.

'Addl chief secretary, Ernaulakm Collector misleading court'

The Church authorities alleged that the additional chief secretary and the Ernakulam collector, in their affidavit, stated some recommendations that had come up during the CM-initiated peace talks as the decisions of the meeting. This is illegal.

"The Orthodox Church had never accepted those suggestions. It is a serious criminal offence to forge documents and submit them in the court as evidence. The officials involved in such activities were misleading the court and challenging the entire judicial system.If the judiciary is weak in a democracy, the very independence of the country will be in jeopardy. The Orthodox Church takes seriously the actions of the rulers, which are being taken only with political interests. The credibility of the government has been lost by producing such forged documents," the Church said.

They added that the discussions led by the CM didn’t arrive at an understanding to stop or put on hold proceedings which were directed by the court.

"With the Jacobite faction taking a stand that they are unwilling to restore peace as per the Supreme Court order and the legally recognised 1934 constitution of the Church, and not cooperate with implementing the court order, we have decided to not proceed with the peace talks," it said.

Dr Thomas Mar Athanasius Metropolitan, Gabriel Mar Gregorios Metropolitan and Orthodox Church association secretary Biju Oommen were present