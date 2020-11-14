STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sabarimala pilgrims can trek without anti-COVID masks: Kerala minister Kadakampally Surendran

A high-level meeting chaired by the minister on Friday decided to increase the number of daily passes in case of a large number of cancellations.

Published: 14th November 2020 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala temple (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Masks are not compulsory for pilgrims during the trek to the Sabarimala hill shrine. The exemption is based on the prevailing protocol for those engaging in hard physical activities, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said. A high-level meeting chaired by the minister on Friday decided to increase the number of daily passes in case of a large number of cancellations.

The increase will be proportional to the cancellations on the previous day. Only devotees who have made bookings on the Virtual Queue system will be allowed entry. Masks are compulsory at all other places related to the pilgrimage.

Devotees have been asked to maintain strict social distancing during the trekking. Markings will be drawn at various locations, including the temple to help pilgrims maintain social distancing. Medical fitness certificate is mandatory for pilgrims in the 60-65 age group.

Pilgrims should produce negative COVID-19 test result at the entry point. The test should have been done within 24 hours. The health department will arrange antigen test facility at various centres en route. They include the railway stations in Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Kottayam and bus stands frequented by the pilgrims. Testing kiosks will be set up at Nilakkal and Pampa.

