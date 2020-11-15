STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boy in Kerala sets up Sunday library; he reads and wants others to read too

Nine-year-old Alleyne Eiric Lal is turning heads with his Sunday Library. Aimed at children in the 5-15 age-group, it has set off literary sessions, reports Anu Kuruvilla.

Published: 15th November 2020 08:04 AM

His Sunday Library, which was inaugurated by Child Rights Commission member Reni Antony, is open from 2pm to 5pm every Sunday.

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOLLAM: When a majority of children got busy with their mobile phones and computers during the Covid-19 lockdown period, a nine-year-old in Kollam was setting up a ‘Sunday Library’.

The aim -- inculcate a reading habit in his friends and other children. And since its launch on October 29, in the spare room of his parents’ clinic, the library has gained attention from people across the state.

Alleyne Eiric Lal, or Allu, as he is fondly called by friends and family, wants to start a Sunday Library in every district in the state. Any child age between five and 15 can apply for a membership, but one on condition: “The new member should plant a sapling and take care of it,” Allu says. 

His Sunday Library, which was inaugurated by Child Rights Commission member Reni Antony, is open from 2pm to 5pm every Sunday at the Prana Holistic Health Care near the Kollam Collectorate.

Allu’s mother, Dr Devi Raj, says he has been amassing books during his summer holidays and books kept him busy during the lockdown too. Another facet of the library is the reading and interaction sessions.

“The library has attracted people of all ages and has become a meeting place where the elderly tell or read stories and give life lessons to youngsters, while the latter bask in their love and affection,” says Dr Devi.

A Class IV student of Navdeep School, he is also keen on implementing ideas on environment conservation. And if you want to renew your membership, Allu’s condition of planting another sapling has to be met. 

