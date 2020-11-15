STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Finance Minister committed serious lapse by disclosing CAG report: Ramesh Chennithala

Quoting liberally from the CAG report, Isaac had blasted the Centre for undermining the development initiatives of the state government. 

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The disclosures made by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on the CAG findings on Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) at a news conference without first tabling the report in the state Assembly amount to a serious lapse,  Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said here on Saturday. 

By doing so, the minister has taken a pre-emptive step to wriggle out of the issue fearing that  the irregularities in the KIIFB will come out. KIIFB itself has become a hub of corruption," he said. Back in 2013, CAG had come out with a circular which cautioned states against divulging contents of its report before tabling the same in the House.

By doing so, the minister has taken a pre-emptive step to wriggle out of the issue fearing that  the irregularities in the KIIFB will come out. KIIFB itself has become a hub of corruption,” he said. Back in 2013, CAG had come out with a circular which cautioned states against divulging contents of its report before tabling the same in the House.

The report which should be kept confidential has been leaked and it is a serious breach of privilege of the Assembly. Hence the Speaker should initiate action against the minister, he said, adding, he will approach the Assembly for initiating breach of  privilege proceedings against Isaac.

