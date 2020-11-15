Finance Minister committed serious lapse by disclosing CAG report: Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The disclosures made by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on the CAG findings on Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) at a news conference without first tabling the report in the state Assembly amount to a serious lapse, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said here on Saturday.

Quoting liberally from the CAG report, Isaac had blasted the Centre for undermining the development initiatives of the state government. “The finance minister disclosed the contents of the CAG report during a presser. It amounts to a serious violation.

By doing so, the minister has taken a pre-emptive step to wriggle out of the issue fearing that the irregularities in the KIIFB will come out. KIIFB itself has become a hub of corruption,” he said. Back in 2013, CAG had come out with a circular which cautioned states against divulging contents of its report before tabling the same in the House.

The report which should be kept confidential has been leaked and it is a serious breach of privilege of the Assembly. Hence the Speaker should initiate action against the minister, he said, adding, he will approach the Assembly for initiating breach of privilege proceedings against Isaac.