Five Keralites killed in road accident on Maharashtra highway

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Five Keralites — including a three-year-old — from two families died and eight others were seriously injured in a major accident in Satara district in Maharashtra around 4am on Saturday. The accident occurred when the van they were travelling in fell off a bridge and landed in a dry river near Karad town.

The deceased have been identified as Thrissur natives Madhusoodanan Nair, 53, wife Uma Nair, 50, son Aditya Nair, 23, Shajan Nair, 35, and his son Aarav Nair, 3. Shajan’s sister’s husband Sujith has left for Mumbai. The deceased and injured were residents of Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

The injured are Divya Mohan, 30, Deepa Nair, 32, Leela Mohan, 35, Mohan Velayudhan, 59, Sijin Sivadasan, 28, Deepthi Mohan, 28, and Archana Madhusoodanan Nair, 15, and driver Riku Gupta Saju, 32. They were admitted to a government hospital at Karad.

Reports said the bus was heading to Goa for a picnic. The police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to hospital. The driver has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and under Motor Vehicles Act provisions, a police official said.