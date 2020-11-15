STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala police stations to be made child-friendly

All police stations in the state will be made child-friendly, State Police Chief Loknath Behera has said. 

Police, Crime

For representational purposes. . (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :All police stations in the state will be made child-friendly, State Police Chief Loknath Behera has said. 

After inaugurating child-friendly facilities at 15 police stations through videoconferencing on Saturday, he said, “We want to create an atmosphere where children can approach stations without fear.

It will help them learn how a police station functions.” At present, 85 stations are child-friendly and 12 more will be added to the list in three months, he added.

He presented Union Home Ministry’s award for the state’s best police station to Ollur station house officer.

The chief minister’s award for best station was shared by Pathanamthitta and Mannuthi stations. The second and third prizes were won by Pampady and Thampanoor stations.

Award presented to TNIE photographer
Awards were presented to the winners of the short film and photography competitions, organised as part of Police Commemoration Day. Vincent Pulickal, senior news photographer of The New Indian Express, who won the first prize in the state-level photography contest was presented the award for the same.

