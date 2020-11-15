Maharashtra highway accident: These Keralites were to visit ancestral home, but pandemic derailed their plan

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Madhusoodanan Nair, 42, had informed his family members at Pullazhi, Olarikkara, in Thrissur, that they would leave for Goa for vacation as part of Diwali celebrations. However, the relatives did not expect it would turn into a tragedy.

According to relatives, the family used to visit the ancestral home during Pooja holidays. However, they avoided the journey to Thrissur owing to Covid pandemic. Madhusoodanan Nair, his wife Uma Nair, 40, their son Aditya Nair, 23 — all residents of Sector 16, Vashi — had been staying in Mumbai for the past 30 years.

Madhusudan Nair was working as an LIC agent there. His sisters Santha and Saraswathi reside at the ancestral home. The residence of Usha is at Poovani, Kolazhi.

“The bodies were kept at a private hospital, at Karad, after conducting postmortem. All arrangements have been made to shift the bodies to Thrissur,” said Parameswaran M V, chairman of Kairali Charitable Foundation, based in Pune. Archana Nair, 25, daughter of Madhusoodanan Nair, sustained injuries in the mishap.

Shajan Nair, 35, and his three-year-old son Aarav, both residents of sector 4 Koparkhairane, hail from Thrissur. All 11 travellers belonged to one family, said Malayali Association leaders in Pune. They all had left Navi Mumbai on Friday at 9 pm for a vacation in Goa.

Five Keralites — including a three-year-old — from two families died and eight others were seriously injured in a major accident in Satara district in Maharashtra around 4am on Saturday. The accident occurred when the van they were travelling in fell off a bridge and landed in a dry river near Karad town.