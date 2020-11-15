STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Maharashtra highway accident: These Keralites were to visit ancestral home, but pandemic derailed their plan

According to relatives, the family used to visit the ancestral home during Pooja holidays. However, they avoided the journey to Thrissur owing to Covid pandemic.

Published: 15th November 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Madhusoodanan Nair, 42, had informed his family members at Pullazhi, Olarikkara, in Thrissur, that they would leave for Goa for vacation as part of Diwali celebrations. However, the relatives did not expect it would turn into a tragedy.

According to relatives, the family used to visit the ancestral home during Pooja holidays. However, they avoided the journey to Thrissur owing to Covid pandemic. Madhusoodanan Nair, his wife Uma Nair, 40, their son Aditya Nair, 23 — all residents of Sector 16, Vashi —  had been staying in Mumbai for the past 30 years.

Madhusudan Nair was working as an LIC agent  there. His sisters Santha and Saraswathi reside at the ancestral home. The residence of Usha is at Poovani, Kolazhi.

“The bodies were kept at a private hospital, at Karad, after conducting postmortem. All arrangements have been made to shift the bodies to Thrissur,” said Parameswaran M V, chairman of Kairali Charitable Foundation, based in Pune. Archana Nair, 25, daughter of Madhusoodanan Nair, sustained injuries in the mishap.

Shajan Nair, 35, and his three-year-old son Aarav, both residents of sector 4 Koparkhairane, hail from Thrissur. All 11 travellers belonged to one family, said Malayali Association leaders in Pune. They all had left Navi Mumbai on Friday at 9 pm for a vacation in Goa.

Five Keralites — including a three-year-old — from two families died and eight others were seriously injured in a major accident in Satara district in Maharashtra around 4am on Saturday. The accident occurred when the van they were travelling in fell off a bridge and landed in a dry river near Karad town.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra road accident Kerala
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp