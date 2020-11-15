Observe mandatory fasting at home: Nair Service Society

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With Covid-induced restrictions hindering Sabarimala pilgrimage, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has called up on community members to observe the traditional rituals and the 41-day fasting at home. In a circular, the NSS leadership said undertaking the mandatory fasting at home is essential to keep alive the rituals and traditions.

“To keep up beliefs, customs and rituals, observing fasting during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season in Sabarimala is common practice among the followers of Hindu religion. Some people visit temples regularly during this time.

However, the Covid-induced curbs have put some restrictions on temple visits this time round. In such a situation, like other religions, Hindus are also responsible for the protection of our temples, beliefs, customs and rituals in compliance with Covid protocol,” said G Sukumaran Nair, general secretary, NSS.

He said community members ought to use this period to ensure cleanliness and offer prayers at home. “We only can keep our customs and rituals, which we have preserved so far. This is inevitable for each believer. Like other religions, let this Mandalam-Makaravilakku season become a period of fasting for the Hindus as well,” he said.