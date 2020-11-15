STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Observe mandatory fasting at home: Nair Service Society

In a circular, the NSS leadership said undertaking the mandatory fasting at home is essential to keep alive the rituals and traditions.

Published: 15th November 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala temple (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With Covid-induced restrictions hindering Sabarimala  pilgrimage, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has called up on community members to observe the traditional rituals and the 41-day fasting at home. In a circular, the NSS leadership said undertaking the mandatory fasting at home is essential to keep alive the rituals and traditions.

“To keep up beliefs, customs and rituals, observing fasting during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season in Sabarimala is common practice among the followers of Hindu religion. Some people visit temples regularly during this time.

However, the Covid-induced curbs have put some restrictions on temple visits this time round. In such a situation, like other religions, Hindus are also responsible for the protection of our temples, beliefs, customs and rituals in compliance with Covid protocol,” said G Sukumaran Nair, general secretary, NSS.

He said community members ought to use this period to ensure cleanliness and offer prayers at home. “We only can keep our customs and rituals, which we have preserved so far. This is inevitable for each believer. Like other religions, let this Mandalam-Makaravilakku season become a period of fasting for the Hindus as well,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala NSS
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp