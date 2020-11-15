STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Reserved seat strategy! How big parties in Kerala kill two birds with one stone

With the local body polls nearing, the age-old conundrum of seat sharing has once again reared its head in the state.

Published: 15th November 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the local body polls nearing, the age-old conundrum of seat sharing has once again reared its head in the state. This time, however, leaders of major political fronts are armed and ready to tackle the clamour for seats with a special strategy — the reservation-seat method — which can help them kill two birds with one stone.

When small parties seek representation, major parties allot them the ‘reservation seats’ from their account, in addition to suggesting a ‘suitable candidate’ for the seat. While this pacifies the smaller parties and thus reduces the chances of dissidence, it also ensures that candidates of the bigger parties’ liking are fielded.
According to sources, many of the smaller partners in both the UDF and the LDF -- such as the Kerala Congress (Jacob), CMP, RSP, Kerala Congress (B), NCP, Democratic Kerala Congress, Congress (S), LJD and the Forward Bloc — have been demanding more representation in local bodies.

While many of these parties do have strongholds of their own, seat-sharing efforts become especially difficult when they stake claim to more tickets, irrespective of whether they have influence in the region or not. Major constituents hence allot them tickets to seats reserved for Women, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), SC Women or ST Women, where they most likely have no suitable candidate of their own to field.

The Congress, which is the major constituent of UDF, has effectively adopted this strategy to pacify smaller partners ahead of the local body polls. In Ernakulam district panchayat, KC (Jacob) had contested two seats in the 2015 polls. This time, however, only a single seat reserved for SC Women has been allotted to the party. Two additional seats in the block panchayat have also been offered as a pacification technique, but those are also reserved for scheduled castes and women respectively. 

‘Fronts just trying to keep unity intact’

According to KC (Jacob) leader Premson Manjamattom, there is no doubt that the front is sidelining its smaller constituents. “However, the UDF will fight the polls in a united manner. Any issue within the
front will be conveyed at the forum concerned,” he said. The LDF, meanwhile, has 11 constituents, of which a majority are small parties. This makes the ‘reservation-seat’ strategy slightly more difficult for
the Left to implement. However, a senior leader stated that the CPM had also been adopting the method wherever they can, by providing candidates from their account for the small partners of the alliance.
“However, it should be acknowledged that they are making these negotiations to keep the unity of the front intact,” the leader added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala local body polls Kerala
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp