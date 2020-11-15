Reserved seat strategy! How big parties in Kerala kill two birds with one stone

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the local body polls nearing, the age-old conundrum of seat sharing has once again reared its head in the state. This time, however, leaders of major political fronts are armed and ready to tackle the clamour for seats with a special strategy — the reservation-seat method — which can help them kill two birds with one stone.

When small parties seek representation, major parties allot them the ‘reservation seats’ from their account, in addition to suggesting a ‘suitable candidate’ for the seat. While this pacifies the smaller parties and thus reduces the chances of dissidence, it also ensures that candidates of the bigger parties’ liking are fielded.

According to sources, many of the smaller partners in both the UDF and the LDF -- such as the Kerala Congress (Jacob), CMP, RSP, Kerala Congress (B), NCP, Democratic Kerala Congress, Congress (S), LJD and the Forward Bloc — have been demanding more representation in local bodies.

While many of these parties do have strongholds of their own, seat-sharing efforts become especially difficult when they stake claim to more tickets, irrespective of whether they have influence in the region or not. Major constituents hence allot them tickets to seats reserved for Women, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), SC Women or ST Women, where they most likely have no suitable candidate of their own to field.

The Congress, which is the major constituent of UDF, has effectively adopted this strategy to pacify smaller partners ahead of the local body polls. In Ernakulam district panchayat, KC (Jacob) had contested two seats in the 2015 polls. This time, however, only a single seat reserved for SC Women has been allotted to the party. Two additional seats in the block panchayat have also been offered as a pacification technique, but those are also reserved for scheduled castes and women respectively.

‘Fronts just trying to keep unity intact’

According to KC (Jacob) leader Premson Manjamattom, there is no doubt that the front is sidelining its smaller constituents. “However, the UDF will fight the polls in a united manner. Any issue within the

front will be conveyed at the forum concerned,” he said. The LDF, meanwhile, has 11 constituents, of which a majority are small parties. This makes the ‘reservation-seat’ strategy slightly more difficult for

the Left to implement. However, a senior leader stated that the CPM had also been adopting the method wherever they can, by providing candidates from their account for the small partners of the alliance.

“However, it should be acknowledged that they are making these negotiations to keep the unity of the front intact,” the leader added.