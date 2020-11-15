Sabarimala season to begin amid concerns

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Amid concerns raised by health workers and a section of devotees regarding the Covid situation prevailing in the state, the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple will open for the two-month Mandala Makaravilakku festival on Sunday evening.

While Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N Vasu claimed that all steps have been taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims, Sabarimala Karma Samithi, an umbrella organisation of devotees, has given a call to avoid pilgrimage as the devotees will not be able to perform all rituals due to Covid restrictions.

“It is a daunting task to conduct the festival adhering to the Covid norms, but we have taken all precautions. The number of pilgrims has been restricted and only people who produce Covid negative certificate will be allowed to proceed to the temple. Covid testing facility has been provided at Nilakkal and Pampa and health staff have been deployed.

All the three hospitals and emergency medical centres will function as usual,” said Vasu. Meanwhile, the restrictions have caused huge loss to the TDB which is struggling to meet the administrative expenses. The shops at Sabarimala have fetched a meagre `4 crore compared to the Rs 50 crore annual revenue. The restrictions will also adversely affect the temple income.

The TDB was forced to auction the shops at less than 20% of the original rate as traders were not ready to participate in the auction. Coconut was auctioned for Rs 1.05 crore while the parking at Nilakkal was auctioned for Rs 26 lakh.

Health Department keeps fingers crossed

“Only 1,000 pilgrims will be visiting the temple during the festival days compared to the one lakh pilgrims during a normal season. This means our income will fall drastically. So most of the traders were not willing to participate in the auction fearing losses.

Later, the TDB accepted the amount quoted by us. The shops will be functional by Wednesday,” said a trader. However, the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA ) has cautioned the government that the Covid situation in the state may worsen in the coming days as the local body election and the Sabarimala pilgrimage will increase the risk factor.

The health department has deployed doctors, paramedical staff, nursing assistants and attenders at five centres in Sabarimala, including Erumeli, Nilakkal, Pampa,Charalmedu and Sannidhanam. Seven assistant surgeons from each district will be deployed for a week on rotation basis, while 20 nursing assistants and attenders will be deployed on 15-day duty.

However, the shortage of cleaning staff at Covid centres is a cause for concern. “Though the TDB has restricted entry due to Covid, the health department will have to provide all facilities. As Pathanamthitta district hospital is a Covid centre, a private hospital has to be kept ready for other patients. If there is a Covid spread and there is a steep increase in the number of patients, the situation will change and we will have to withdraw the staff. Even now many hospitals are managing cleaning works with daily wagers,” said KGMOA state president Dr Joseph Chacko.

Pilgrimage adhering to Covid protocol