UDF siding with BJP to destroy KIIFB: Kerala Finance Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac has alleged a joint move by the UDF and the BJP against the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The CAG’s claim of violating Article 293(1) of the Constitution is exactly what Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said in the Assembly earlier.

The Opposition is siding with the BJP to destroy KIIFB and hinder state’s development. KPCC secretary Mathew Kuzhalnadan is representing Swadeshi Jagaran Manch convenor Ranjit Karthikeyan in the High Court against KIIFB for violating rules in its borrowings.

Kuzhalnadan’s appearance for Swadeshi Jagaran Manch leader is a proof that the BJP and the UDF are jointly moving against the KIIFB, he said.

Responding to Isaac’s allegation, Mathew Kuzhalnadan said the minister’s allegation was unfortunate. Appearing in the case is part of his profession. The minister should give a factual reply to the allegations and think whether making such allegations against him was befitting to his post.