Rampaging elephant electrocuted at Kerala's Vaveli

Published: 16th November 2020 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 01:40 AM

The carcass of the wild elephant that was electrocuted at Vaveli. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A wild elephant, which has been creating havoc at Vaveli near Kottappadi under Kodanad range, died after coming in contact with an electric fence of a tapioca farm on Sunday morning. Varghese, owner of the farm, is absconding after the incident. 

According to Forest Department officials, Vaveli has been witnessing several wild elephant attacks in recent times. "Though many attacks have been reported earlier, electrocution is happening for the first time in the area. We have identified the farm owner Varghese as the main accused in the case. He is currently absconding," said Dhanik Lal, Kodanad range officer. 

As part of the investigation, the officials have already conducted a raid at the residence of the accused.  "With the presence of an independent witness, we have searched Varghese's house and recovered the wooden poles used for fencing," said the officer.

